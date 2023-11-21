Iran-Backed Hackers Step Up Attacks Amid Israel-Hamas War

Although there's no evidence that Iranian-backed hackers had knowledge of or coordinated with Hamas ahead of its Oct. 7 terrorist attack, researchers have seen a spike in cyberattacks against Israel in the weeks since.

Microsoft research released Nov. 9 showed it took 11 days from Hamas' assault before Iran began to lay siege on Israel in the cyber arena. Microsoft first noticed Iranian hackers launching cyberattacks on Oct. 18, two different "destructive attacks targeting infrastructure in Israel."

Israel-based cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies told Axios that 10 hacking groups linked to Iran are now waging cyber war against Israel and other interests in the Middle East.

CrowdStrike found cyberattacks on transportation, logistics, and technology sectors in the days leading up to Oct. 7 and the days after. CrowdStrike identified the hackers as Imperial Kitten, a group with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In general, the research suggests that Iran and its proxy cyber warfare groups have set their sights on impacting the Israel-Hamas war rather than continue ongoing or starting new operations.

"You react quickly, and you take advantage of operations you had already planned or are already ongoing, and you make them about the war," Emiel Haeghebaert, senior analyst at Microsoft, said during a presentation Nov. 9 at the Cyberwarcon conference in Arlington, Virginia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to brace for cyberattacks from Iran or its proxies in retaliation for supporting Israel.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, said earlier this month that it was amping up monitoring efforts and that it was in "continuous coordination with our Israeli partners since the horrific terrorist attacks."