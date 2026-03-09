Experts: Video Shows Possible US Strike Near Iran School

According to Reuters, video verified by analysts appears to show a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile striking near a girls school in southern Iran in late February, according to a Reuters review of the footage and satellite imagery.

The video shows a missile hitting near the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls School in Minab, in Iran's Hormozgan province, on Feb. 28, 2026. Reuters said the location was confirmed by matching buildings, trees, utility poles, surrounding walls, and road layouts with satellite imagery.

Satellite images taken the morning of Feb. 28 showed buildings at the site still intact, helping investigators establish the timing of the strike, Reuters reported. Smoke seen in the video before the impact appears to be rising from the direction of the school.

Two weapons experts told Reuters the missile visible in the footage appears to be a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile. They said the weapon's shape and flight characteristics do not appear to match any other known cruise missile operated by countries involved in the conflict.

Reuters said it was unable to independently determine the intended target of the strike or whether the school itself was hit.