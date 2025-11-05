WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's FM: 2 French Nationals Freed by Iran Under 'Islamic Clemency'

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 08:19 AM EST

Two French citizens were freed because of "Islamic clemency" and are still in Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told state media on Wednesday.

The French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Iran had released Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran for over three years and were convicted of spying.

The two are currently at the French embassy in Iran, Araqchi said, adding an Iranian woman freed by Paris earlier this year is at the Iranian embassy in France.

