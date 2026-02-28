WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | france | germany | great britain

Germany, France and UK Tell Iran to Stop Attacks in Region

Saturday, 28 February 2026 09:08 AM EST

Germany, France, and Britain condemned Iranian attacks on countries in the region on Saturday, saying Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes and resume negotiations.

"We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement.

"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution.

"Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future," they said.

The leaders said they had consistently urged Iran to end its nuclear program, curb its ballistic missile program, refrain from its destabilizing activity in the region, and cease appalling violence and repression against its own people.

Adding that their countries did not participate in strikes on Saturday, they said they were in close contact with international partners, including the U.S., Israel, and partners in the region.

"We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life," they added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


