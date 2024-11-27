Europe's Challenges Increase, as Does Iran Terror Threat

OPINION

In a striking online conference held on Nov. 8, leaders and experts from around the globe came together to discuss the escalating threat posed by the Iranian regime's terrorism in Europe and its broader implications for global security.

Organized on the anniversary of the foiled assassination attempt on Professor Alejo Vidal-Quadras, the former vice president of the European Parliament, the event served as a clarion call for a comprehensive and robust European Union policy to counter Iran's state-sponsored terrorism.

The Iranian Threat: A Direct Challenge to Europe

Vidal-Quadras, who miraculously survived the shooting attack in Madrid last year, opened the conference by underscoring the Iranian regime's active role in orchestrating terror plots across Europe. He identified state-backed criminal networks, such as the regime's collaboration with mafia organizations, as key instruments of their oppression.

Vidal-Quadras emphasized the need for the EU to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, impose stricter sanctions, and support the Iranian resistance's fight for democratic change.

Matthew Levitt of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy echoed these concerns, highlighting the regime's more than 450 global terrorist acts. He described a disturbing pattern: the Iranian government hiring Eastern European gangs to execute plots, including recruiting minors for operations in countries like Sweden.

Levitt argued that sanctions alone are insufficient and must be part of a multifaceted strategy that includes diplomatic and military deterrents.

British Member of Parliament Bob Blackman linked the growing aggression of the IRGC with an overarching failure in Western foreign policy, particularly the appeasement of theocratic dictatorships. He joined Vidal-Quadras in calling for the EU to take concrete measures against the regime while supporting democratic opposition groups like the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), led by Maryam Rajavi.

The Death Penalty: A Tool of Terror

Concurrently, the regime's domestic brutality has reached new heights. According to the NCRI, in the first two weeks of November alone, Iran executed 71 people, with an additional 11 prisoners hanged on Nov. 13, known as another "bloody Wednesday."

These acts are not just punishments; they are warnings aimed at quelling dissent and instilling fear.

One particularly egregious case involved six protesters sentenced to death for their alleged role in the 2022 uprisings. Observers argue that these sentences reflect the regime's desperation as it faces mounting public unrest.

The NCRI has repeatedly called for international intervention to halt these executions, describing the Iranian leadership as the "godfather of executions and terrorism."

The Need for a Unified Response

Ingrid Betancourt, a former Colombian presidential candidate, criticized the EU's hesitation to take decisive action against the IRGC and other regime organs. She underscored the importance of recognizing the NCRI and its president-elect as legitimate representatives of the Iranian people's aspirations for freedom and democracy.

Paulo Casaca, a former member of the European Parliament, linked the regime's ongoing terrorist activities to its disregard for European legal decisions. He cited the release of convicted Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who orchestrated a plot to bomb an NCRI summit in Paris in 2018, as a critical failure of European foreign policy.

A Path Forward

The speakers collectively emphasized that the Iranian people's resistance movement represents the missing link in the West's strategy to counter Tehran. By supporting groups like the NCRI, the EU could challenge the regime's narrative and create conditions for sustainable change in Iran.

The conference's timing, paired with the NCRI's urgent warnings about executions, highlights the critical juncture at which European policymakers stand. Will they continue to appease Tehran, or will they take decisive action to counter a regime increasingly emboldened by inaction?

As Vidal-Quadras aptly noted, "The integration of sanctions, diplomatic measures, and support for the Iranian resistance could redefine not just Iran's future but the geopolitical stability of the region and the world." The question now is whether the international community will rise to the occasion.

This pivotal conference underscores the imperative for Europe to pivot its policies and hold the Iranian regime accountable, not just for its crimes against its people but for its global acts of terror.

Serena Trivelloni is a journalist with years of experience working within Italian institutions as a press officer. After working with Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice Cosimo Ferri and Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, she is currently part of the Presidential Secretariat of the Chamber of Deputies with Hon. Roberto Giachetti. She covers politics, current affairs, investigative journalism, and culture for various media outlets.