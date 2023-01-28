×
Iran Thwarts Drone Attack on Military site

map of the middle east
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 28 January 2023 07:53 PM EST

A loud explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by an "unsuccessful" drone attack, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA.

Iranian news agencies earlier reported the loud blast and carried a video showing a flash of light at the plant, said to be an ammunitions factory, and footage of emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the plant.

In July, Iran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defense industry center in Isfahan.

The announcement came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear program. Israel says Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.

"(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," the defense ministry statement said.

There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past few years.

The blasts have at times caused concern amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program with Israel and the United States.

Israel has long threatened military action against Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


