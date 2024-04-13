Report: Israel Intercepts Iranian Drones in Its Airspace

At around 2 a.m. Sunday in Israel, the country's military intercepted scores of Iranian suicide drones.
Video footage from Israel's I24 News shows the drones being intercepted as a persistent alarm sounding in the background near Jerusalem.
Reuters reported late Saturday evening, prior to I24, that the United States military had shot down Iranian aircraft; however, the report did not detail how many were destroyed.
Nick Koutsobinas ✉
Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.
