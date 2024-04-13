×
Tags: iran | drones | israel | jerusalem

Report: Israel Intercepts Iranian Drones in Its Airspace

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:30 PM EDT

At around 2 a.m. Sunday in Israel, the country's military intercepted scores of Iranian suicide drones.

Video footage from Israel's I24 News shows the drones being intercepted as a persistent alarm sounding in the background near Jerusalem.

Reuters reported late Saturday evening, prior to I24, that the United States military had shot down Iranian aircraft; however, the report did not detail how many were destroyed.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

