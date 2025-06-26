Iran's Uranium Remains Intact: Report

Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile remains in place following strikes by the U.S. on Saturday, two officials told the Financial Times.

Iran had distributed its stockpile of 408kg of uranium to another site before the attack on Fordo, according to the reported.

President Donald Trump has insisted the attacks obliterated Iran's nuclear program.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts," Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. "Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!"

European officials are awaiting a full intelligence report on the extent on the damage but sources told the Financial Times, Fordo sustained "extensive damage, but not full structural destruction."

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission said the strikes by both Israel and the U.S. had "set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years."

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, echoed Trump's claims that Iran's nuclear sites have been destroyed.

"New intelligence confirms what @POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do," Gabbard said on Wednesday in a post on X.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on French Radio that Iran's nuclear program "suffered enormous damage," though he did not believe it was completely destroyed.

Grossi said Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had sent a letter to the IAEA prior to the attacks claming Iran would "adopt special measures to protect our nuclear equipment and materials," according to the report.