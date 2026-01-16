Iranian General Threatens Trump: 'We Will Cut Off His Hand and His Finger'

A senior Iranian general has issued a direct threat against President Donald Trump, saying that Iran would "cut off his hand and his finger" after the president's warnings of U.S. military action against the Middle Eastern regime.

"Trump has said his hand is on the trigger. We will cut off his hand and his finger," Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and member of Iran's Expediency Council, said in a public address Thursday, according to a report from Iran International.

He also warned that Iran would not accept a ceasefire if it is attacked.

"If we move forward, there will be no talk of a ceasefire anymore," he said.

"You do not pay attention to the restraint and strategic patience we have shown," Rezaei added. "Stop right now. Step back, otherwise none of your bases in the region will be safe."

The general's remarks came as sources confirmed that at least one U.S. aircraft carrier had been repositioned toward the Middle East while tensions rise between Washington, D.C., and Tehran.

It has not been disclosed which carrier was sent. The transit to the Middle East could take at least a week, with other assets expected to follow, giving Trump options for ordering military strikes against Iran.

Rezaei, one of Iran's key military figures, served as commander in chief of the IRGC from 1980 to 1997. He is currently vice president for economic affairs, the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council for Economic Coordination, and serves as a senior figure in the Principlist Resistance Front of Islamic Iran.

Authorities in Argentina, in 2006, issued an international warrant for his arrest in connection with the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Rezaei in 2020 for advancing destabilizing objectives in Iran.

His threats come as arrest numbers climb in Iran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that at least 2,677 arrests have taken place, with 1,693 additional cases under investigation.