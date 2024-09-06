US Officials: Iran Sent Ballistic Missiles to Russia

U.S. officials this week informed European allies that Iran has sent a shipment of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for possible use in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, U.S. officials reportedly began warning European allies that Russia had received a shipment from Iran consisting of several hundred missiles — each with a range of up to 500 miles — with one U.S. official quoted as saying the missiles "have finally been delivered."

Russia previously received drones from Iran, as well as missiles and munitions from North Korea, for use in the war. The Group of Seven issued a warning last March that Iran would face steep sanctions if they followed through on plans to ship ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Journal notes that the move deals a blow to hopes that the new government of Iran might seek to cooperate with the U.S. and Europe after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, said during his first public address that he would seek to remove international sanctions placed on the country over its nuclear program.