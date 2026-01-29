WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's Army Receives Batch of 1,000 Drones

Thursday, 29 January 2026 09:01 AM EST

A batch of 1,000 drones was received by the various branches of the Iranian army, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, amid growing tensions, with President Donald Trump warning of an attack if Tehran refuses a nuclear deal.

"In accordance with the threats ahead, the army maintains and enhances its strategic advantages for rapid combat and imposing a crushing response against any aggressor," the army's Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said.

