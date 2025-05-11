Iranian Leader Khamenei Praises 'Death to America' Chants Amid Nuclear Talks With US

The Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, praised "Death to America" chants on Saturday while delivering a speech to workers in the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to the opposition-aligned outlet, Iran International.

"Your judgment is right," Khamenei told the local workers as they chanted "Death to America," shortly before the fourth round of nuclear talks with the U.S. was to commence on Sunday.

"Americans fully support Israel – in the true sense of the word," the Iranian leader argued as a justification for the ayatollah regime's anti-American position.

The ayatollah regime traditionally refers to the United States as the "Great Satan" and views Israel as the "Little Satan." On official events, the slogan of "Death to America" is regularly accompanied by the chant "Death to Israel," and the regime openly calls for the Jewish state's destruction.

Khamenei further claimed that Washington and London are actively taking part in the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed terrorist militia Hamas in Gaza.

"The people of Gaza are not facing Israel alone – they are facing America and Britain," the Iranian leader told the crowd.

The Iranian state-controlled news outlet Kayhan supported Khamenei, claiming that Trump symbolizes America's "superiority delusions."

"Trump is not a passing phenomenon," the news outlet wrote. "He is a framework based on narcissism, superiority delusions, and threat-based tactics," it continued, claiming that Washington's diplomatic moves constitute "a tool for deception, not an indication of true boundaries."

The Iranian leader's continued public embrace of anti-Americanism comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran. The fourth round of nuclear talks between the two countries is scheduled to resume in Vienna on Sunday, according to Iran International.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he will not allow the ayatollah regime to acquire nuclear weapons. However, Trump has indicated that he might permit Tehran to maintain a peaceful civilian nuclear program.

Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff clarified on Thursday that Washington demands the total dismantlement of Tehran's centrifuges, which constitute a critical component for producing nuclear bombs.

"They cannot have centrifuges. They have to downblend all of their fuel that they have there and send it to a far-away place," Witkoff told the U.S. news outlet Breitbart.

"An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That's our red line," he continued.

"Obviously, they can say no, and they can test President Trump, but I think that would be an unwise thing to do," Witkoff concluded as a barely veiled warning to the Iranian regime.

The ayatollah regime officially denies that it seeks nuclear weapons, a claim which is dismissed by Western nuclear experts. The Tehran regime has so far refused to dismantle its centrifuges and enrichment.

Iran has at the same time insisted on enriching uranium to 60%, which is significantly above the level needed for a civilian nuclear program.

The Israeli government has insisted on a total dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program, including its civilian applications. Some Israeli officials are concerned that Trump is seeking a nuclear agreement with Iran that will be similar to the agreement that former President Barack Obama signed with Tehran in 2015.

Trump has emphasized that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear threat. However, the president has also indicated that, if necessary, he is prepared to use military force to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"If there's a second option," Trump assessed, "I think it would be very bad for Iran, and I think Iran is wanting to talk. I hope they're wanting to talk. It's going to be very good for them if they do… Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. It's pretty simple."