IOC President: Task Force Will Look At 'Transgender Issue'

The International Olympic Committee is creating a task force "that's going to look at the transgender issue and the protection of the female category" ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry said Thursday during a press briefing, reports the Hill.

"And we, once we've made the decision collectively as the IOC, with the international federations, that decision will be made very clear, and we won't move from that decision," she added.

The 41-year-old Coventry gets an eight-year mandate into 2033 with a likely early test in meeting with President Donald Trump about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Coventry, who in February backed a blanket ban for transgender athletes across all female categories, also pledged to work alongside Trump.

"I think there's a number of different challenges that we're going to face as the Olympic movement, and we're going to tackle those together. So in terms of Donald Trump, again, it's going to take communication," she said during the briefing.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.