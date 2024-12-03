WATCH TV LIVE

NATO to Step Up Intel Sharing to Counter Russian Sabotage

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 08:47 AM EST

NATO will step up intelligence sharing and improve the protection of critical infrastructure in the face of Russia's "hostile" acts of sabotage against allies, NATO chief Mark Rutte said  Tuesday.

"Over the past years, Russia and China have tried to destabilize our nations with acts of sabotage, cyber-attacks, disinformation and energy blackmail to intimidate us," Rutte told reporters in Brussels.

"NATO allies will continue to stand together to face these threats through a range of measures, including greater intelligence sharing and better protection of critical infrastructure."

