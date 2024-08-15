Prime Minister Modi Calls for Ending India's Religion-Based Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call to substitute India's religious-based laws with a uniform civil code in the interest of national unity, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

"I want a comprehensive discussion on the subject: A secular civil code in the country is in the need of the hour," Modi said in his Aug. 15 Independence Day speech in New Delhi.

Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have long described the current civil code as "communal," giving rise to discrimination and dividing the majority Hindu country along religious lines. The current system that governs personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoptions, and inheritance through various religious interpretations has been criticized by opponents as promoting division and inequality.

Modi's calls to remove religion as the nation's arbitrator for moral conduct has long been opposed by some minority groups. The prime minister did not call for immediate action, with many observers noting that BJP had recently lost its parliamentary majority in June and needs the support of regional allies before any potential rollout of such a controversial reform could be implemented.

"We are moving forward with resolution but there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them," Modi said in a subtle critique of the opposition during the address, according to India TV.

"The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people."

According to Pew Research Center, almost 80% of India's population are practicing Hindus, followed by Muslims at 14% and Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists comprising the remaining 6%.