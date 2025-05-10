World Reacts After India, Pakistan Agree to Stop Firing

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counterstrikes against each other's military installations.

This is what global leaders have said about the latest development between the nuclear-armed neighbors:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers [Narendra] Modi [of India] and [Shehbaz] Sharif [of Pakistan] on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

BANGLADESH'S INTERIM LEADER, MUHAMMAD YUNUS

"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbors to resolve differences through diplomacy."

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS

"The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region."

BRITISH FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID LAMMY

"Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest."

PRINCE RAHIM AL-HUSSAINI, SPIRITUAL LEADER OF ISMAILI MUSLIMS

"I am pleased to see that ceasefire has been agreed upon. I pray that both countries will work to resolve issues that date back to 1947 through dialog and peaceful means"