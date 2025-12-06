A Fire at a Popular Nightclub in India's Goa State Kills 23, State's Chief Minister Says

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 23 people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in India’s Goa state, the state’s chief minister said Sunday.

The blaze occurred just past midnight in Arpora in North Goa, a party hub.

Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant said most of the dead were the club’s kitchen workers, as well as three to four tourists.

The fire occurred due to a gas cylinder blast and has been extinguished, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting local police. All the bodies have been recovered.

Sawant said the state government will conduct an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed.

Western coastal state of Goa is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches.