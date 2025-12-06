WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: india goa nightclub fire

A Fire at a Popular Nightclub in India's Goa State Kills 23, State's Chief Minister Says

Saturday, 06 December 2025 10:00 PM EST

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 23 people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in India’s Goa state, the state’s chief minister said Sunday.

The blaze occurred just past midnight in Arpora in North Goa, a party hub.

Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant said most of the dead were the club’s kitchen workers, as well as three to four tourists.

The fire occurred due to a gas cylinder blast and has been extinguished, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting local police. All the bodies have been recovered.

Sawant said the state government will conduct an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed.

Western coastal state of Goa is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least 23 people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in India's Goa state, the state's chief minister said Sunday.The blaze occurred just past midnight in Arpora in North Goa, a party hub.Goa's chief minister Pramod Sawant said most of the...
india goa nightclub fire
139
2025-00-06
Saturday, 06 December 2025 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved