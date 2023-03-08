×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: imf | ukraine | discussions

IMF Mission Begins Policy Discussions With Ukraine

the imf seal
The seal for the International Monetary Fund is seen near the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 08 March 2023 07:42 AM EST

An International Monetary Fund mission was scheduled to start policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday, the IMF's resident representative to Ukraine said.

The representative, Vahram Stepanyan, said the IMF team would be led by Gavin Gray, the IMF mission chief for Ukraine.

"An IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, starts policy discussions today with the Ukrainian authorities on a potential Fund-supported program," Stepanyan said in a brief statement that provided no further details.

Ukrainian officials have said they hope to agree a $15-billion multi-year program with the IMF, in what could be the largest loan package for the country since Russia's full-scale invasion a year ago.

Ukraine's central bank said it hoped for a four-year program that would be structured in two stages - during the war and after the war.

"We aim to reach an agreement with the IMF mission on the program for extended financing during March and submit the agreement for the consideration of the IMF's board of directors," central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said in a statement.

"We are determined to have a productive discussion and search for common solutions."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An International Monetary Fund mission was scheduled to start policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday, the IMF's resident representative to Ukraine said. The representative, Vahram Stepanyan, said the IMF team would be led by Gavin Gray, the IMF...
imf, ukraine, discussions
186
2023-42-08
Wednesday, 08 March 2023 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved