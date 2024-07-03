IDF Chief: Over 900 Hamas Terrorists Killed in Rafah

Israeli forces have killed over 900 terrorists during the ongoing offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Tuesday.

"What we saw with our eyes … over 900 dead terrorists, including commanders, at least one battalion commander, many company commanders and many operatives," Halevi said during a visit to a forward logistics base in southern Gaza.

"It takes time, so this campaign is long because we do not want to leave Rafah with [terror] infrastructure," he added.

Later on Tuesday, the IDF denied The New York Times report the military leadership is pressing for a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, even if this keeps the terror group in power for the time being.

"The IDF is determined to continue fighting to achieve the goals of the war," the army said in a statement. "So far, significant achievements have been made. The IDF will fight Hamas everywhere in Gaza, while advancing military readiness in the north and defensive efforts on all borders."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also released a statement Tuesday afternoon, vowing not to "succumb to defeatist spirits, neither at The New York Times nor anywhere else.

"I don't know who these unnamed sources are, but I'm here to make it unequivocally clear: It won't happen. We will end the war only after we have achieved all of its goals, including the elimination of Hamas and the release of all our hostages."

The political echelon has defined these goals for the IDF, "and the IDF has all the means to achieve them," the statement concluded.

Netanyahu said Monday the IDF was on the verge of destroying Hamas's terror army.

"I returned yesterday from a visit to the Gaza Division. I saw very considerable achievements in the fighting being carried [out] in Rafah. We are advancing to the end of the stage of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army; we will continue striking its remnants," Netanyahu said.

