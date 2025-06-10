IDF Intercepts Rocket Fired From Gaza at Zikim Beach

A rocket from Gaza triggered sirens at Zikim Beach on the Gaza border Tuesday morning, according to the Israeli military.

"Following the alert that was activated at 10:53 in the Zikim Beach area, the air force intercepted a single launch that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip," an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

A little over an hour after the alert, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, posted an urgent evacuation notice to his X account for residents of areas in northern Gaza. He warned that the Israeli military would soon be "operating with very great force" against terrorist elements in the combat zones.

"The IDF will respond strictly to any terrorist act or rocket fire," Adraee said, advising noncombatants to head to shelters in Gaza City.

