WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | war | gaza | terrorists | hamas | rocket | zikim beach

IDF Intercepts Rocket Fired From Gaza at Zikim Beach

By    |   Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:59 AM EDT

A rocket from Gaza triggered sirens at Zikim Beach on the Gaza border Tuesday morning, according to the Israeli military.

"Following the alert that was activated at 10:53 in the Zikim Beach area, the air force intercepted a single launch that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip," an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

A little over an hour after the alert, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, posted an urgent evacuation notice to his X account for residents of areas in northern Gaza. He warned that the Israeli military would soon be "operating with very great force" against terrorist elements in the combat zones.

"The IDF will respond strictly to any terrorist act or rocket fire," Adraee said, advising noncombatants to head to shelters in Gaza City.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A rocket from Gaza triggered sirens at Zikim Beach on the Gaza border Tuesday morning, according to the Israeli military.
idf, war, gaza, terrorists, hamas, rocket, zikim beach
149
2025-59-10
Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved