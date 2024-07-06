Footage Shows Hamas Assaulting Gaza Civilians Seeking Food

A 49-second video clip shared by the Israel Defense Forces on Friday shows disturbing violence as Hamas terrorists use clubs to beat men who reportedly sought food from a warehouse filled with aid intended for civilians.

It begins with a blindfolded man, hands tied behind his back, sprayed with green paint that his captor uses to write Arabic letters on his back. A Hamas terrorist then strikes the captive in the head and yells at him.

"What happens when civilians try getting humanitarian aid in Gaza?" the IDF asked on X.

Hamas terrorists spray-paint Arabic words on a man's back as he attempts to get food in the Gaza Strip, July 5, 2024.

A second blindfolded man pulled from the bed of a pickup truck is also shown with spray-painted words on his back. The video then moves to two blindfolded men on the ground, surrounded by a circle of masked men, as multiple terrorists beat them with clubs while they scream.

The IDF wrote that "while Israel is making great efforts to ensure the entry of aid is being facilitated to the people of Gaza, Hamas continues to steal and hide it from Gazan civilians."

In the video, the Israeli military said viewers can see for themselves "masked individuals, that according to Gazan civilians are Hamas members, beating and holding civilians captive after they attempted to enter a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored. These civilians just wanted to eat, but Hamas had other plans."