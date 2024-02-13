×
IDF Releases Video of Oct. 7 Mastermind in Gazan Tunnel

By    |   Tuesday, 13 February 2024 04:06 PM EST

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released a video showing Hamas top terrorist and Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar traversing a tunnel with his family underneath the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

The video, taken from closed circuit TV installed by Hamas, is the first sighting of Sinwar since Oct. 10, when he was captured on film installed by Hamas and recovered by IDF.

It’s unclear when exactly the new video was taken of Sinwar, but he’s shown in the tunnel with one of his wives, three children and another unidentified male, according to an IDF spokesman, who added Sinwar is in good physical condition without injuries. In the video, he’s carrying a bag, wearing a t-shirt, loose-fitting pants and flip-flops.

Sinwar is considered Israel’s top target in Gaza, along with Mohammed Deif, the commander of Izz ad-Din al-Kassam.

"This video of Sinwar is a result of the hunt we are conducting after him," Israeli Rear Admiral and IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "The hunt will not stop until we capture him — alive or dead. We are determined to capture him — and we will."

Hagari added that family members of terrorists who have been arrested are “providing us with large amounts of intelligence.”

The IDF also gave a video tour of a tunnel where Sinwar, his family and other top Hamas terrorists have hid during the war. The video shows sleeping quarters, a stocked kitchen, two bathrooms, and a safe with millions in U.S. dollars and Israeli shekels.

Last week IDF seized cash and financial documents in an underground compound, also in Khan Yunis, showing the transfer of $150 million from Iran to Sinwar from 2014-20.

Also early last week, Israeli forces raided the headquarters of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, which served as a training facility for the terrorists' invasion of Israel beginning Oct. 7.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


