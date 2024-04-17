IDF Tanks Push Back Into Gaza as Israel Prepares for Rafah Operation

Israeli tanks have reentered previously vacated areas of the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to reports from Gaza residents.

Reports in Palestinian media said that tanks entered the Beit Hanoun and Jabalia neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip.

The operation follows a recent call-up of two reserve brigades to prepare for reentry into Gaza.

One Gaza resident told Reuters that Israeli soldiers “ordered all families inside the schools and the nearby houses where the tanks had advanced to evacuate” from the area.

The IDF had announced on Saturday that it was conducting a “precise” operation in Beit Hanoun, but it has not provided regular updates on the situation there.

According to the Palestinian Authority-affiliated Wafa news site, IAF planes “targeted Al-Fakhoura Mosque west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, causing several causalities.”

Following the the IDF withdrawal from Khan Younis, there have been several reports of evacuees attempting to return to the northern Gaza Strip, despite Israel telling the residents to remain in the south.

Israel says the area is still the site of intermittent combat, and it cannot guarantee the safety of residents there.

The IDF announced Wednesday morning that its forces continue operations in the central Gaza Strip against Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure.

It said that IAF planes conducted air strikes against terrorists and terror infrastructure, hitting more than 40 targets over the past day, including “underground launching posts, booby-trapped structures, military structures where armed terrorists operated, observation posts, underground terrorist infrastructure, and additional terrorist infrastructure.”

Wafa reported heavy artillery and missile shelling in the Nuseirat camp, which it claimed has seen six consecutive days of such activity.

Residents in Nuseirat said Israeli planes had bombed and destroyed four multistory residential buildings in strikes on Tuesday.

Israel Air Force planes also targeted several sites in Rafah, reportedly killing and wounding several people.

Palestinian health officials claimed that four people were killed and several more wounded in an IAF strike in Rafah overnight.

Israel is believed to be preparing to enter Rafah soon, the last Hamas stronghold in the Strip.

Palestinian sources also claimed that an IDF strike in the Maghazi camp killed 11 people, including children. The IDF has not commented on the accusations or released any details of operations in the Maghazi camp.

Meanwhile, Israel and the UN continue to trade accusations regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The U.N. said that Israel continues to place “unlawful” restrictions on aid entering the enclave.

"Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure," U.N. Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a press briefing in Geneva.

Israel, however, says it has been increasing aid shipments into the Gaza Strip. Last week, it announced the opening of the Erez crossing into the northern Gaza Strip. The crossing had been closed after being attacked by Hamas during the Oct. 7 invasion.

Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories said the U.N. “needs to do its job” in distributing the aid.

“We scaled up our capabilities. All the U.N. did was make up excuses,” COGAT said in a statement. “Aid needs to be collected and delivered. The U.N. needs to do its job.”

Republished with permission from All Israel News.