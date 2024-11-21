IDF Sources: US Delaying Weapons as Lebanon Strikes Continue

As the IDF is fighting in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, military sources are reporting a troubling development, as the Biden administration is again delaying the delivery of some weapons.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that a shipment of some 20,000 Mk84 one-ton bombs to Israel is being delayed by the decision of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has previously delayed delivery of these same bombs over concerns about their use in Gaza. While Israel is working to establish local production lines, it is also negotiating with the American government in an attempt to resolve the crisis.

According to the report, the delay may affect operational capabilities, but temporary solutions have already been put in place to help ensure Israel's ability to hit its targets, for now.

The Mk84 is a key part of Israel's arsenal to attack Hezbollah infrastructure embedded underground, often beneath civilian buildings.

Following the first delay of the 1-ton bombs in the spring, the Defense Ministry, under the direction of then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, began to establish the infrastructure to produce the weapons in Israel, to reduce dependence on external suppliers.

Israel is also examining procurement of the bombs from other suppliers. At the same time, the Israeli government is in talks with the U.S. to resolve the disagreement and release the shipment.

Israel previously suspended attacks in Dahiyeh at the request of the U.S. government in an attempt to aid ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon. The IDF resumed strikes after it became evident that Hezbollah was taking advantage of the pause in attacks to reorganize and reposition its resources.

Israeli defense sources told Walla news that they shared their concerns over the weapons deal with President-elect Donald Trump, who promised that he would remove all barriers and delays in weapons shipments. Channel 12 reported that a Trump official promised that immediately after Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20, he would ban any arms delays or embargo on military equipment to Israel.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate blocked three resolutions that would have halted the transfer of certain weapons to Israel. The resolutions were introduced by progressive senators headed by Senator Bernie Sanders, over concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Around 80 senators voted against each of the three resolutions, with a small group of progressive Democrats supporting them. The Biden administration lobbied to prevent the resolutions from passing, providing a list of talking points to Democrat senators explaining that the provision of military supplies to Israel is an investment in the Jewish state's long-term security and that it is already moving to address concerns over the situation in Gaza.

A Biden administration official told The Times of Israel, "We understand that many Democrats are heartbroken by the level of carnage in Gaza and unsatisfied with Israel's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis, but these resolutions would not have addressed these issues — in fact, they could end up indirectly exacerbating them."