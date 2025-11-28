6 IDF Soldiers Wounded in Clash With Terrorists in Syria

Israeli troops carried out a targeted overnight operation in southern Syria to apprehend operatives from the Jaama Islamiya terrorist organization, encountering heavy gunfire that left six IDF soldiers wounded, three of them seriously, the military said on Friday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the raid in the Beit Jinn area targeted terrorists planning attacks against Israelis.

“Overnight [Friday], following intelligence information gathered in the past several weeks, IDF troops of the 55th Reserve Brigade under the command of the 210th Division went on an operation to apprehend suspects from the Jaama Islamiya terrorist organization,” the IDF said. “During the activity, several armed terrorists opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire toward the terrorists, along with aerial assistance to the troops.

“As a result of the incident, several reservists were injured and were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF added, noting that the operation ended with “all suspects apprehended and several terrorists eliminated.”

Syrian television reported that nine Syrians were killed in Israeli airstrikes that struck Beit Jinn during the IDF operation. It said residents were seen fleeing Beit Jinn for nearby villages following the strikes and ensuing firefight between Israeli troops and local gunmen.

Of the six IDF reservists evacuated to hospitals in Israel, three were said to have sustained serious wounds, one was moderately wounded and two others were lightly wounded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to the IDF-controlled security zone in southern Syria on Wednesday that Israel may need to defend itself or strike “at any moment.”

“We attribute enormous importance to our defensive and offensive ability here; it’s a mission that could develop at any moment,” said Netanyahu, who led a high-level delegation to the area that included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet head David Zini.

Katz told a closed meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday that Israel is not heading toward peace with Syria as hostile forces, among them the Iran-backed Houthis, were planning a ground incursion into communities in the Golan Heights.

“The [Israel Defense Forces] have a prepared plan, and if raids on the Druze Mountain happen again, we will intervene, including blocking the border,” he said.

After the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel seized control of parts of southern Syria, expanding a security zone and maintaining a military presence amid ongoing clashes and airstrikes.