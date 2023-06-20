2 IDF Soldiers Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in Northern West Bank

Two Israeli Defense Forces reserve soldiers were injured in a ramming attack at a checkpoint in northern Samaria last night.

The soldiers fired upon the occupants of the vehicle, causing injuries.

The attack occurred after a long day of heavy clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen in Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the two attackers were taken to a hospital in Jenin to be treated for gunshot wounds. One is reportedly in critical condition.

One of the IDF soldiers was later evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.

Palestinian media denied that the driver was attempting to attack the soldiers with his vehicle, with one report claiming the driver's view was obstructed by the setting of the sun, which prevented him from seeing the soldiers crossing the road.

Later that night, during riots near Bethlehem, a Palestinian was shot and killed while throwing a Molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers who were attempting to clear the crowd.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the attacker, 20-year-old Zakarya Mohammed al-Za'oul, had been shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries.

When referring to al-Za'oul's death in media reports, neither the riots nor the throwing of incendiary devices at IDF soldiers was mentioned.

Two other rioters were also reportedly wounded in clashes with IDF soldiers, according to Palestinian media.

Videos posted to social media showed at least two injured people being led away from the rioting, with several fires burning near the scene.

A local area news channel for the Beitar community also uploaded videos to their WhatsApp channel the day before, showing Palestinians near Bethlehem throwing multiple Molotov cocktails at cars traveling on Route 375.

No Israeli injuries were reported during the riots.

