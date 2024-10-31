WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | soldiers | evacuated | war | hamas | terrorists | israel

IDF: 1,800 Wounded Soldiers Evacuated Since War Began

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 10:13 AM EDT

The IDF has evacuated approximately 1,800 soldiers since the war began, according to statistics released by the military on Tuesday.

The evacuation operations were carried out by "the IDF Medical Corps, the Israeli Air Force, and Unit 669, the IAF rescue unit," The Jerusalem Post reported.

The newly released statistics include evacuated soldiers from both the operations against the Hamas terror group in Gaza and the recently opened front in the north aimed at pushing Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon.

About 1,600 of these injured soldiers were evacuated during "Iron Swords War" operations in Gaza, which has now gone on for more than a year.

The military reported that 200 were evacuated from the north, however, revealing a notably higher rate of evacuated injured soldiers in Israel's operations against Hezbollah, which started just a month ago.

Overall, 12,000 Israelis have been wounded since the war began last Oct. 7, 2023, shortly after the Hamas invasion and unprecedented massive terror attack in southern Israel.

Earlier this month, on the anniversary of last year's Oct. 7 attack, Israeli officials announced that 728 soldiers and security officials had been killed since the war began, with another 4,576 wounded.

As of Oct. 7 of this year, the IDF reported that it has eliminated approximately 17,000 fighters that belong to Hamas and other terror organizations in Gaza since the war began.

In its operations in Lebanon, Israel has reported eliminating about 800 terrorists.

Republished with permission from All Israel News

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The IDF has evacuated approximately 1,800 soldiers since the war began, according to statistics released by the military on Tuesday.
idf, soldiers, evacuated, war, hamas, terrorists, israel
245
2024-13-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 10:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved