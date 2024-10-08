IDF Soldier Killed Battling Hamas Terrorists in Northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday morning that Staff Sgt. Noam Israel Abdu, 20, from Kadima-Zoran had been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The military said on Sunday that soldiers from the 162nd Division had been redeployed to northern Gaza ahead of an operation to prevent Hamas from reestablishing itself there.

The same day, the military announced the death of a soldier wounded some four months ago during counterterror operations in northern Gaza. Sgt. First Class Nir Haddad, 28, from Petach Tikvah, served in the 8th Armored Brigade and was wounded on June 15.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Monday the deaths of two soldiers along the Israel-Lebanon border.

They were identified as Master Sgt. Etay Azulay, 25, from Oranit in Samaria, and Chief Warrant Officer Aviv Magen, from Moshav Herut. Both served in the IDF’s Unit 5515, which specializes in the mobility and rescue of special forces using vehicles in complex operational situations.

The death toll among Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27 now stands at 348, and at 730 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist massacre, according to military data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in the Strip in May.