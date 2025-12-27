Katz: IDF Sets 'Complete Siege' on City of Palestinian Terrorist

Israeli security forces have imposed a “complete siege and cordon” on the Palestinian city of Qabatiya in northern Samaria, from where a terrorist set out on his killing spree in northern Israel the previous day, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Saturday evening.

The Israel Defense Forces are “operating with full force against the terror hotspots in the village of Qabatiya from which the terrorist murder set forth,” he tweeted.

“We will continue to lead an uncompromising offensive policy against Palestinian terrorism in the terror camps in northern Samaria and throughout Judea and Samaria. Whoever provides backing and shelter to terrorism will pay the full price,” Katz added.

Two people were killed and two wounded in an attack that lasted 50 minutes in the Beit She’an Valley before the terrorist was shot and detained in the entrance to the city of Afula, according to Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

The sole assailant, identified as Ahmad Abu al-Rub, a 34-year-old Palestinian man from Qabatiya, near Jenin, had been working illegally in Israel, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

He was subsequently hospitalized in moderate condition. On Saturday, he was released from the hospital and transferred to a security facility for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

On Saturday, the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Shin Bet arrested two brothers of Abu al-Rub, the police said in a statement. They were transferred for questioning by the Northern Police District’s Central Unit together with the Shin Bet.

“Following yesterday’s deadly attack in the city of Beit She’an, on Route 71, and in Afula, rapid investigative actions raised the suspicion that the terrorist had been inside the territory of the State of Israel together with his two brothers, aged 30 and 33, who had been staying in the Galilee area in recent days,” the statement read.

“Overnight, after indications emerged regarding the whereabouts of the two brothers—who had been acting to conceal their location—Yamam fighters, together with Shin Bet forces, and with the assistance of numerous forces from the Northern District, Border Police fighters and National Guard Border Police units, raided an agricultural structure near the town of Arraba and carried out their arrest,” the statement continued.

Arraba is an Arab city in Israel’s Lower Galilee.

The police said the arrests were followed by the apprehension of Abu al-Rub’s employer the previous day.

“The employer’s vehicle was used by the terrorist during the deadly killing spree. This evening, the police are expected to request an extension of the suspects’ detention at the magistrate’s court in Nazareth,” the Israel Police added.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers continued to operate in the Qabatiya area throughout Saturday.

Military forces mapped the terrorist’s home and have begun sealing it before its demolition, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The seizure and sealing order was signed by the head of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

The troops, together with commando forces, arrested several suspects involved in terrorist activities and questioned dozens of additional suspects at the scene, the IDF added.

The terrorist attack on Friday began some time before 12:30 p.m.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services organization received a call about an injured woman on Route 71, near Kibbutz Ein Harod in the Gilboa region.

The woman, 19, had been run over and then stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at HaEmek Medical Center in Afula and identified as Aviv Maor from Ein Harod.

Shortly beforehand, a man aged 69, identified as Shimshon Mordechai, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Beit She’an. A 16-year-old boy was attacked in a separate ramming incident in the city and was reported to have light injuries. A 37-year-old man was later wounded when the terrorist got out of his car and attacked him with a rock outside Afula.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.