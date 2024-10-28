IDF Warns Tyre Neighborhoods to Evacuate Ahead of Israeli Strikes

IDF Arabic spokesman warns residents of Tyre neighborhoods to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning earlier this morning to residents of several neighborhoods in Tyre, Lebanon to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes.

"Hezbollah's activities force the IDF to act against it forcefully, as we do not intend to harm you, you must immediately move out of the area marked in red and head north of the Awali River. Anyone who is near the elements of Hezbollah, its facilities and combat equipment, is putting his life in danger."

Sister of hostage warns Knesset committee that female hostages could come back pregnant

Yarden Gonen, the sister of hostage Romi Gonen, warned members of the Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality that female hostages could return home pregnant due to sexual abuse and torture during captivity. She also said efforts by the committee on behalf of the hostages are "simply not enough."

Several hostage family members addressed the committee on Monday, which was attended only by opposition lawmakers.

Iranian Foreign Ministry says it successfully defended against 'Zionist aggression,' reserves right to respond

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry answered questions from reporters during a press conference in Tehran this morning, where he claimed that Iran successfully defended against "Zionist aggression."

"The most important event of the last week was on Saturday morning and the zealous defense of Iran's defense [systems] against the aggression of the Zionist regime, which was a turning point."

Baghaei also said that Iran will respond to Israel's attacks.

"Iran will not deviate from its right to respond to the Zionist regime. This is a right that is the responsibility of the government, so we are firm and serious in our response, regardless of the exchanges."

In unusual move, Israeli government meeting moved to secret location

In a highly irregular move, the government meeting planned for this morning was moved to a secret location on short notice, Israeli media reported.

Journalists speculated that the move might be connected to warnings of Iran trying to harm ministers or symbols of state after the Israeli strikes in Iran.

The meeting will not be held in its regular locations, like the Knesset in Jerusalem or the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Only the ministers will be allowed to participate, without their advisers being present.

Iraqi government submits protest to UN over use of its airspace to attack Iran

According to Al Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated news website in Lebanon, the Iraqi government submitted a note of protest to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council "over the violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty by the occupying entity" in its attack on Iran.

IDF intercepts drone from Lebanon over the Western Galilee

Following the sirens that sounded between 07:26 and 07:31 in the Western Galilee area, the IAF announced that it successfully intercepted a drone that crossed from Lebanon.

15 rockets launched towards communities on Israel's northern border

About 15 rockets were fired Monday at Kiryat Shmona and communities along the conflict line. Some fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee and others were intercepted. There are no reports of injuries.

IDF statement: Air Force strikes Hamas military commander and three additional operatives in Northern Gaza

The IDF reported that the Air Force targeted a Hamas military commander along with three other operatives at a command-and-control site in northern Gaza, previously used as a school. Hamas claims that several journalists were injured in the strike.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said last night that Israel is prepared for any scenario, including a potential response from Iran to Israeli strikes. "We are ready to reach and neutralize any threat, anywhere and anytime," Halevi said. "We have used only a portion of our capabilities and can do much more. Our strikes on strategic assets in Iran are highly significant. We'll see how events develop, and we're prepared for all scenarios on all fronts." (KAN 11)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi addresses the wounded veterans of Operation "Iron Swords"

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi addressed the wounded soldiers from Operation Iron Swords, Israel's name for the Gaza War and the resulting conflict in Lebanon.

"I address you, those wounded physically and mentally, those who have healed and those still recovering, which is a battle in itself. All of you put the defense of the homeland and your comrades-in-arms above your personal well-being. I salute you."

Jewish man shot walking to synagogue in Chicago, he is in moderate condition

A 39-year-old Jewish resident of Chicago was shot and moderately injured in the shoulder while walking to synagogue on Saturday. Several witnesses reported that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" during an exchange of gunfire with police, in which he was seriously injured.

According to a report in JNS, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime based on the victim's Jewish identity and the fact that the incident took place in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood.

Khamenei's 𝕏 account suspended after anti-Israel post in Hebrew

The account of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on the 𝕏 platform, was suspended after he posted in Hebrew, the Associated Press reported. In a post published last night, Khamenei wrote in Hebrew, stating, "The Zionist regime made a mistake and miscalculated regarding Iran. We will make them understand the strength, capability, initiative, and willpower of the Iranian nation."

The social platform 𝕏 suspended Khamenei's Hebrew account shortly after, posting a brief note stating:

"𝕏 suspends accounts which violate the 𝕏 Rules." It is not yet clear what the specific violation was.

