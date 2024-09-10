IDF Boosts Operations Amid Fears of New Intifada, Rising Terror Activity

The IDF has markedly increased the number of security operations in Judea and Samaria in recent weeks as it attempts to avoid the opening of another front there.

Recent calls by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for a return to suicide bombings and terror attacks within Israeli territory led the IDF and Shin Bet to launch a series of raids aimed at destroying the capability to launch large-scale attacks from the Palestinian Territories.

A string of attacks and attempted attacks over the past few days has raised concerns among the security sector that Hamas and PIJ could be attempting to provoke a third intifada while the Gaza War is still ongoing.

Over the past 10 days, the IDF has carried out a broad counter-terror operation, named Operation Summer Camps, within several refugee camps in northern Samaria. During this operation, 64 terrorists were killed and dozens of weapons were seized. The IDF also destroyed several weapons laboratories used for producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

On Sunday, security chiefs, including Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, warned the Israeli cabinet that it "must do everything to avoid another front in Judea and Samaria."

A report in the Israeli site N12 News said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar recommended that the government take several steps to fight the growing tide of terror in the Palestinian Territories.

Among the recommendations were: Increasing the number of prison cells for terror prisoners, increasing the number of undercover units able to arrest suspects, increasing surveillance of roads and intersections in the territories, and building a wall along the Jordanian border.

The border between Jordan and Israel is difficult to secure due to the terrain, especially along the northern Jordan Valley region, and as a consequence, has been the means of the illicit smuggling of weapons and drugs over the years.

On Monday, members of a terror cell were detained on Highway 6 after entering Israel illegally. In the incident, Israeli Police stopped a suspicious vehicle, which was found to contain a member of a terror cell from Hebron and who was actively planning an attack.

After interrogating the man, security forces arrested two other members of the cell from Hebron, finding weapons and equipment intended for the imminent attack.

Security forces prevented an attempted car bombing in the Gush Etzion area of Judea at the end of August, which had apparently been coordinated with another attack at a nearby gas station.

Shortly after that, three Israel Police officers were killed in a shooting attack, also in the Gush Etzion area. The attacks were planned and carried out by terrorists from Hebron.

A recent bombing attack in Tel Aviv was foiled when the terrorist carrying the massive IED accidentally triggered the device before reaching the intended target.

Those attacks, along with increased tension and weapons smuggling on the border of Jordan, has security officials concerned that growing unrest among young Palestinians in Judea and Samaria could lead to another intifada.

They are urging increased action, especially ahead of the religious holidays coming up in the fall.

