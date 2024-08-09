IDF Launches Offensive in Khan Younis After Rocket Attacks

IDF troops, under the command of the 98th Division, launched offensive operations in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip following recent rocket launches from the region and intelligence reports indicating the presence of terrorists.

The 98th Division's operation is a continuation of a previous mission that was paused eight days ago. It follows a surge in rocket fire from Khan Younis over the past week, with approximately 60 launches in total. The operation is aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping and rehabilitating its forces in the area.

Israel Defense Forces first entered Khan Younis – the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – in December. The troops remained in Khan Younis until April, when they were withdrawn in preparation for an operation in Rafah.

On Thursday, the IDF began to issue evacuation notices to Gaza civilians living in Khan Younis. IDF Arabic spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee published a list of the zones that need to be evacuated, saying the IDF would "forcefully operate" against terror groups in those areas.

"Hamas and the terrorist organizations continue to carry out terrorist activity in your area and shoot at the communities of the State of Israel," Adraee wrote. "The IDF will act forcefully against them, for your safety immediately evacuate the humanitarian space."

Along with the evacuation notices, the IDF also dropped thousands of leaflets on the beach near Khan Younis with cigarettes attached to them, according to a report in N12 News.

"Hamas is burning Gaza," one of the leaflets read. Other leaflets appeared to have a smoking warning, however, the text read, "Smoking is dangerous, but Hamas is more dangerous."

Alongside the messages, the IDF also included a phone number, encouraging Gazans to call for more information.

According to a Gazan contacted by N12 News, cigarettes have become extremely scarce in Gaza, and Hamas controls the supply, often charging exorbitant taxes to collect revenue.

"The problem is that Royal Cigarettes, which residents of the Gaza Strip smoke, are common only in Egypt," the Palestinian source said.

Another Palestinian told N12: "The public 'benefited' today – the price of such a cigarette is $27..."

Shortly after the IDF message instructing residents to evacuate, the Israeli Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes on a number of targets, including two schools where the IDF reported that Hamas headquarters were operating.

Palestinian sources reported 15 dead and 30 wounded in the airstrikes. The IDF stated that all casualties were Hamas terrorists, including tactical terrorists who were engaged in sniper and mortar fire at IDF troops and toward Israeli territory. Israeli forces also destroyed a long-range rocket launcher.

The IDF said that its soldiers are working above and below ground to clear the area from terrorists.

