Hamas Aerial Division Head Killed, IDF Says

The IDF announced Tuesday that an operation based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence in September resulted in the killing of Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' aerial division.

Abu Daqqa was among those responsible for planning Hamas' infiltration via paragliders and drones into Israeli territory on Oct. 7, 2023. He had only recently replaced the previous head of Hamas' Aerial Unit, who was killed in October 2023.

According to the IDF, Abu Daqqa was a key source of knowledge in Hamas' aerial unit and played a central role in its establishment. He was also responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks, including launching drones and UAVs towards Israeli territory and IDF troops.

Previously, Abu Daqqa served as the head of Hamas' drone division until "Operation Guardian of the Walls" began in May 2021. He was also responsible for weapons production processes and was heavily involved in developing projects and infrastructure to enhance Hamas' aerial capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF on Monday announced the death of IDF Sergeant Koren Bitan from Rosh Ha'ayin. Bitan, a soldier in the squad commanders' course in the Kfir Brigade, was killed during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the IDF airstrike on a Hamas command-and-control center in the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound in central Gaza continued to provoke outrage in the Biden administration, according to Axios.

Palestinian officials claimed that four people were killed and over 40 injured in the strike and the resulting fires in the compound.

Axios quoted a National Security Council spokesperson, stating: "The images and video of what appear to be displaced civilians burning alive following an Israeli airstrike are deeply disturbing and we have made our concerns clear to the Israeli government."

"Israel has a responsibility to do more to avoid civilian casualties," he added.

Videos on social media appeared to show bodies burning in the fires, which Palestinian sources claimed were civilians. However, the presence of several known Hamas-affiliated social media influencers in some of the videos raised concerns about the veracity of the claims.

Several influencers had shared faked videos and photos from Gaza in the past, attempting to accuse Israel of war crimes and human rights violations.

Additionally, in most of the videos of the burning tents shared by Palestinian social media users, multiple secondary explosions can be seen and heard, indicating stored munitions in the hospital compound, which violates international law. What appears to be ammunition is heard exploding throughout the video.

The U.S. administration also repeated concerns its concerns regarding the distribution of humanitarian aid, particularly food, reaching the northern Gaza Strip, despite evidence provided by COGAT that supplies continue to be transferred into the northern Strip via the Erez Crossing.

The U.S. has not publicly acknowledged or responded to COGAT's figures regarding the amount of aid coming into Gaza.

Axios also said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that Israel is not implementing the so-called "General's Plan" (also called the Eiland Plan) and has not imposed a siege on the entire northern Gaza Strip.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.