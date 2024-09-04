IDF Extends Jenin Operation as City Becomes Terror Hotspot

The IDF has extended the military operation in Jenin, which was expected to end Tuesday, on the basis of additional intelligence about terror infrastructure in the city.

Jenin, along with Tulkarem, has become a hotbed of terror activity as Hamas and other terror groups attempt to escalate conflict in the territories of Judea and Samaria and draw Israeli attention away from Gaza.

The ongoing IDF operations in the Palestinian territories of Judea and Samaria could be an indication of a long-term campaign, which might include bringing additional security forces into the area.

A main focus of this most recent security operation has been an attempt to deal with the growing use of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices). Since the start of the Gaza War, the Shin Bet and the IDF have been warning of a growing shift to explosive attacks aimed at both Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria and civilians in Israeli territory.

Border Police commander Zachi Tapash praised the intelligence capabilities of the IDF and Shin Bet, saying, "Every day I see [results] of their intelligence capabilities with my own eyes."

Tapash said the goal in bringing the fight to the terror groups in Jenin and Tulkarem, is to deal with the threat in Palestinian territory, not Israeli territory.

"Our goal is for us to encounter these IEDs here, in the heart of the camp, and not, God forbid, in an attack on the settlements or on the home front of Israel," Tapash told Ynet News.

With the increase in bombing attack attempts over the past few days, the operation in Jenin has gained added urgency.

"The world of [explosive] charges in Jenin has been gaining momentum over the past year," explained Major Ron from the IDF's Menashe Brigade. "The IED threat is an evolving threat. The enemy understands that this is its lethal weapon in an attempt to harm our forces in the operating areas, and we deal with this by using heavy engineering tools."

This is a reference to the heavy-duty D9 bulldozers that the IDF uses to dig up roads where IEDs are suspected to have been planted.

In the ongoing Jenin operation, security forces already uncovered and exploded dozens of IEDs embedded under the roads of the Jenin Refugee Camp. These bombs are meant to target Israeli forces, however, they also endanger the Palestinian civilians living there.

In June, Captain Alon Sacagiu was killed by an IED as Israeli security forces were leaving Jenin.

An Israeli security official recently told Sky News Arabic that "The Iranians are delivering money and weapons to the West Bank. In recent months, we've seen an increase in Iranian efforts to turn the area into a real battlefield. The Palestinian Authority, like us, fears the possibility of a scenario similar to October 7 in the West Bank."

The official said Israel is preparing for the scenario of large-scale attacks on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Border Police Chief Superintendent Yair Rozilio, who oversees operations in Judea and Samaria told Ynet that Israel’s operations in the area have made it more difficult for terrorists to carry out attacks within Israel.

"It’s very difficult for terrorists today to carry out attacks in central Israel due to the IDF and Border Police’s intensified operations in the West Bank," Rozilio said. "Most terrorists are intercepted and neutralized by security forces. In tragic cases, they manage to kill civilians and soldiers as we saw in the murder of the three police officers."

So far, about 30 terrorists have been killed in the Jenin operation, while one Israeli soldier was killed, and five more wounded. The forces have discovered dozens of IEDs and also destroyed a weapons manufacturing lab.

However, many officials in the security sector are concerned that IED attacks will continue due to the ease of obtaining materials. So far, the IDF has only uncovered makeshift weapons laboratories, not the well-organized production centers that existed during the Second Intifada.

