Israel Defense Minister: No Cease-Fire in Lebanon, Will Hit Hezbollah With Full Force

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote X on Tuesday that during a meeting with military officials, he reiterated Israel will continue hitting Hezbollah with full force and that there will be no cease-fire.

"In Lebanon there will be no cease-fire and there will be no respite," he wrote in Hebrew as translated by X. "We will continue to hit Hezbollah with full force until the goals of the war are achieved.

"Israel will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee Israel's right to enforce and prevent terrorism on its own, and meeting the goals of the war in Lebanon, disarming Hezbollah and withdrawing them beyond the Litani River and returning the residents of the north safely to their homes."

The post began by recapping a meeting held Monday.

"Later, I had a meeting yesterday with the General Defense Forum and emphasized Israel's policy regarding Lebanon: The warning and powerful activity carried out by the IDF and the security agencies against Hezbollah and the elimination of Nasrallah are a picture of victory and the offensive activity should be continued, in order to increase and worsen Hezbollah's capabilities and realize the fruits of victory," he wrote.