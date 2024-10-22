IDF Reveals Hezbollah Bunker With $500M in Gold Under Beirut Hospital

On Monday evening, the IDF revealed formerly classified intelligence about the Hezbollah terror organization's financial network, including the location of a secret bunker with around $500 million in gold and cash located under the al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut.

The revelations came as Israel is targeting Hezbollah's economic infrastructure as well as military sites, as demonstrated in the strikes on the Al-Qard Al-Hassan bank.

According to the military, the Al-Qard Al-Hassan association "finances Hezbollah's terrorist activities directly, including the purchase of weapons, and the payment and distribution of salaries to the operatives of Hezbollah's military arm."

The organization has also enabled Hezbollah to avoid the effects of some U.S. sanctions, by operating a separate banking system from the Lebanese economy, with support from Iranian money.

While the strikes on the Al-Card Al-Hassan bank were revealed Monday morning, the details of the secret bunker were only released later.

"The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of precise strikes on these Hezbollah financial strongholds," IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing Monday evening.

"One of our main targets last night was an underground vault with tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold. The money was being used to finance Hezbollah's attacks on Israel," Hagari claimed.

The IDF spokesman revealed a map of the targets that Israel struck the previous day.

However, Hagari also revealed the location of an additional bunker which the IAF did not strike, as it is located under al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut.

"Tonight, I am going to declassify intelligence on a site that we did not strike—where Hezbollah has millions of dollars in gold and cash—in Hassan Nasrallah's bunker. Where is the bunker located? Directly under Al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut."

Drawing attention to the recent financial crisis in Lebanon, the IDF spokesman said the money in the bunker should be used to help the state of Lebanon.

"According to the estimates we have, there is at least half a billion dollars in dollar bills and gold stored in this bunker," Hagari said. "This money could and still can be used to rebuild the state of Lebanon."

Hagari also showed a map revealing the location of the bunker, along with a 3D representation of the bunker under Al-Sahel Hospital in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of southern Beirut.

Hagari stated that Israel will not strike the bunker, saying, "Our war is not against the citizens of Lebanon – but against a murderous terrorist organization which continues to arm itself and align itself with the interests of the Islamic Republic regime."

"We call on the citizens of Lebanon, the Lebanese government, and international institutions – do not allow Hezbollah to keep terrorist funds under a hospital," Hagari said. "Even in the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut in Dahiyeh."

Hagari also revealed that Israel had eliminated the head of Hezbollah's financial arm responsible for transporting money from Iran to Lebanon in a strike in Damascus, Syria. While the IDF did not name the individual killed in the strike, the military said he had only been in the position a few weeks following the death of his predecessor.