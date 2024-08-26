IDF Destroys Hamas Launcher Used to Target Central Israel

An Israeli Air Force strike overnight Sunday destroyed the Hamas rocket launcher used in an attack on central Israel earlier in the day, the military announced.

The Hamas rocket struck an open area near the city of Rishon Lezion.

Hamas claimed to have targeted nearby Tel Aviv.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, troops of the 98th Division located the launcher near a school in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and directed a drone to strike it.

The military published footage of the strike against the terror target, along with another site used by the Hamas terrorists who fired the rocket.

Earlier this month, Hamas fired two rockets from Gaza at Tel Aviv, in the first such attack since May.

One rocket landed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel, and the other fell short inside the Strip, according to the IDF.

The rockets were reportedly of the M-90 variety, with a range of 56.5 miles.

No sirens were activated as the projectiles were not on course to hit populated areas.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate