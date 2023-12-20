IDF Hits Over 300 Targets in Gaza

Israeli ground, air, and naval forces struck more than 300 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, causing heavy Hamas casualties and destroying terror infrastructure, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Wednesday morning.

Paratroopers from the 55th Brigade raided a Hamas "military" headquarters in the terror group’s stronghold of Khan Yunis in the southern Strip, according to the military. During the search, many weapons were found as well as ammunition and explosive charges, including 20 mortar shells.

Also in Khan Yunis, soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade raided the homes of senior Hamas members, uncovering underground infrastructure, including water and electricity systems.

Moreover, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps soldiers directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft to eliminate an armed terrorist leaving a building carrying a rocket-propelled grenade.

Additionally, an IAF fighter jet destroyed a rocket launching position that was used the previous day to fire at Israeli territory. On Tuesday, a massive rocket barrage was launched at the Tel Aviv area for the first time in a week.

Terrorists have fired more than 12,500 rockets at Israel since the assault on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 in which hordes of heavily armed Hamas gunmen stormed the border, killing 1,200 mostly civilians, wounding thousands more and taking around 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate