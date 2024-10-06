IDF Soldier Dies of Wounds Sustained in North Gaza

An Israel Defense Forces combat soldier wounded during counterterror operations in northern Gaza some four months ago has died of his wounds, the military announced on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. First Class Nir Haddad, 28, from Petach Tikvah in central Israel, served in the 8th Armored Brigade when he was wounded on June 15.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27 now stands at 347, and at 727 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror massacre, according to official military data.

Also on Sunday, three IDF troops, including an officer of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, were seriously wounded during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

The IDF said earlier on Sunday that Israeli forces had encircled Jabalia in northern Gaza ahead of an operation to prevent Hamas from reestablishing itself there.

Soldiers from the 162nd Division were redeployed to the Jabalia area overnight Saturday after being stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor separating Gaza from Egypt’s Sinai.

“This operation to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area will continue as long as required in order to achieve its objectives,” the IDF said.