IDF Changes Gaza Humanitarian Zone Ahead of 'Forceful Operations'

The IDF announced changes to the humanitarian zone in the western Gaza Strip ahead of increased operations meant to counter several rocket launches from there toward Israel over the past few days.

In a press release, the IDF said, "Due to numerous acts of terrorism and mortar fire at the State of Israel from the eastern part of the humanitarian zone, staying in this space has become dangerous. Therefore, the area will be adjusted."

In the announcement, the IDF released a map showing rocket launch sites in the eastern portion of Al-Mawasi, located in the city of Khan Younis. It instructed Palestinian civilians to flee the area ahead of upcoming IDF operations.

IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a warning to X, calling on the civilian population to evacuate.

"In light of numerous terrorist operations and the launching of rockets towards the State of Israel from the eastern part of the humanitarian zone, remaining in that zone has become dangerous," Adraee wrote.

"The IDF will act forcefully against terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the residents remaining in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis to evacuate immediately and temporarily towards the humanitarian zone created in Al-Mawasi."

Adraee cited "accurate intelligence information indicating that the Hamas terrorist organization has placed terrorist structures in the area that has been classified as humanitarian."

He said that the IDF "will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses Gazans as human shields for terrorist activities and structures."

The IDF said the early warning is designed to reduce civilian casualties ahead of an incursion into the areas where rocket launches have been detected.

The military said the message to evacuate is being communicated via text messages, phone calls, and other media broadcasts.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue operations in central and southern Gaza. In the past few days, the IDF said members of the 401st Brigade's combat team killed dozens of Hamas terrorists in the Tel al-Sultan area in a firefight and directed an airstrike against Hamas members hiding in an apartment.

The military also said that it had killed Hamas terrorist Muhammad Abu Seidu, a Nukhba terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7 attacks.

IAF fighter jets struck 35 terror targets over the past 24 hours.

