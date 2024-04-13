Report: Rockets and Drones Launched from Yemen and Lebanon

Iran has reportedly launched five separate waves of drones attacks on Israel, which have been coordinated to reach targets simultaneously with missile strikes, according to local news reports. Early indications are that some of the attacks came from Yemen and Lebanon.

The Times of Israel has also posted video of Hezbollah launching missiles from Lebanon.

The IDF is said to be tracking more than 100 drones already headed to Israel, posting an image on their X account. Iraqi security forces say no Iranian drones were intercepted inside Iraqi airspace.

Iran’s defense minister has issued a warning to neighboring countries that any that allow Israel to use their airspace to defend against the attack will be targeted themselves.

At approximately 4:30 EST in the United States, Iran launched the first in a wave of drone attacks in retaliation for the killing Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top Iranian Quds Force general in charge of Iran's military operations in Lebanon and Syria. In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for the strike and threatened to attack Israel directly.