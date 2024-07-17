Haredi Protest Blocks Highway After IDF Announces Draft Orders

After the Israel Defense Forces announced first draft orders for ultra-orthodox men would be sent out next Sunday, Haredi men blocked a highway near the town of Bnei Brak in protest.

The IDF on Tuesday said it would begin "issuing summons orders… for screening and evaluation processes in preparation for the recruitment of the upcoming age group."

"The orders were issued as part of the IDF's plan to promote the integration of the ultra-orthodox sector into its ranks. The IDF works to recruit all parts of this society in light of the conscription obligation in the State of Israel, by virtue of being the people's army and in light of the increased operational needs at this time, given the security challenges," the army wrote in a statement.

After last month's landmark high court ruling ending draft exemptions for ultra-orthodox men, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a week ago that the recruitment would begin soon, and that the government would also prepare an information campaign informing the Haredi community of service tracks that have been tailored to their religious needs.

After the IDF's announcement on Tuesday, extreme Haredis from the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak took to nearby Highway 4, a major conduit in the greater Tel Aviv area, and shut it down during rush hour traffic.

The Israel Police announced it was redirecting traffic while clearing the Haredi protesters from the highway.

On Monday, a mob of extreme Haredis had surrounded and attacked the car of two high-ranking IDF officers who were in the city to consult with Rabbi David Leybel, a moderate ultra-orthodox Rabbi who supports Haredis entering the workforce.

Maj. Gen. David Zini, head of the IDF Training Command and commander of the General Staff Corps, and Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb, head of the Ground Force's Personnel Division, are working to establish a Haredi brigade tailored especially to the needs of the ultra-orthodox community.

After word of their presence in the ultra-orthodox town spread, a mob of members of the extremist "Jerusalem Faction" blocked them from leaving, calling them "murderers" and shouting slogans like "we'd rather die than enlist."

Despite fears in the government that the ultra-orthodox parties would leave the government over the recruitment issue, Welfare Minister Yaakov Mergi of the Shas Party said Wednesday that they didn't plan to do so at the moment.

Speaking to the "120 and 1" podcast, Mergi accused the judicial system of wanting to break up the government and said: "As long as all the decrees and sanctions are made so as to make us leave the government, we'll stick with this government. We will not leave."

"I am announcing this to the prosecutor's office, the court, the legal advisers, all the troopers… We will not leave the government, because we have a responsibility to the country in time of war," he added.

