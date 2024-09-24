IDF 'Demolishing' Hezbollah Terror Sites Built Over 20 years

The Israel Defense Forces is destroying terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon built up by Hezbollah over the past two decades, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday.

"A few weeks ago, we decided to shift the 'center of gravity' of our operations from the southern to the northern arena. Our goal is to ensure the safe return of [residents of] Israel's northern communities to their homes," Gallant said during a situation assessment at the command center of the IDF's Operations Directorate.

"Over the course of one week, it may be determined that in many ways, [Hezbollah terror chief Hassan] Nasrallah remains alone at the top," said Gallant.

The terror group's Radwan Force "suffered a fatal blow following the elimination of their top commanders, including regional and brigade commanders, and the staff led by [Ibrahim] Aqil," he added. "Entire units were taken out of battle as a result of the activities conducted at the beginning of the week in which numerous terrorists were injured."

A targeted strike by the IDF in Beirut on Friday killed senior Hezbollah terrorist Aqil (alias Al-Hajj Abdul Khader) in the predominately Shi'ite Dahiyeh neighborhood.

Aqil was a member of Hezbollah's top "military" body, the Jihad Council, which is subordinate to the Shura Council and under the direct control of Nasrallah. He was also responsible for the Radwan Force commandos and led Hezbollah's tunnel project in Lebanon.

"Today is a significant peak — on this day we have taken out tens of thousands of rockets and precise munitions," said Gallant. "What Hezbollah has built over a period of 20 years since the Second Lebanon War is, in fact, being demolished by the IDF.

"This is the most difficult week for Hezbollah since its establishment — the results speak for themselves. A blow has been dealt to the chain of command, to the terrorists themselves on different levels, to their shooting capabilities and to their morale."

At least 12 Hezbollah terrorists were killed and some 3,000 wounded across Lebanon on Sept. 17 when their pagers exploded. A day later, more than two dozen Hezbollah operatives were killed and 450 wounded when their hand-held radios exploded.

Nasrallah acknowledged on Thursday that Hezbollah had suffered an unparalleled blow, accusing Israel of responsibility and vowing revenge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Jerusalem is "chang[ing] the security balance of power in the north.

"For those who have not yet understood, I want to clarify Israel's policy. We do not wait for a threat; we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every sector, at any time. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel's cities and citizens," said Netanyahu.

"Together, we will stand strong, together we will fight, and with God's help, together we will win."

