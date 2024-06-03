IDF's Arrow Defense System Intercepts Missile Fired Over Red Sea

The IDF's Arrow defense system on Monday intercepted a surface-to-surface ballistic missile heading toward Israel from the direction of the Red Sea.

The missile, reportedly fired by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, targeted Eilat. The Houthis have repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and drones at southern Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.

The attack triggered sirens throughout Eilat. No injuries or damage were reported.

Last week, an IAF fighter jet and aerial defense systems downed two drones fired "from the east" toward Eilat. The drones did not cross into Israeli territory.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The umbrella group of Iranian-backed radical Shi'ite militias said it launched the UAVs at IDF positions in Eilat in support of Hamas in Gaza.

The group has claimed dozens of drone attacks on Israel since Hamas started the war on Oct. 7. Most of the drones have been intercepted, but in April at least one scored a direct hit on an Israeli Navy base in Eilat, causing damage but no casualties.