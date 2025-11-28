WATCH TV LIVE

IDF Arrests 40 Terrorists, Seizes Dozens of Weapons in Operation 'Five Stones'

By    |   Friday, 28 November 2025 12:49 PM EST

Around 40 terrorists were arrested and dozens of weapons seized in Operation "Five Stones," carried out by the IDF, police and Shin Bet in northern Samaria, the IDF spokesperson said.

Hundreds of structures were searched, several dozen kilograms of potassium intended for making explosives were confiscated, an operational apartment in the Tamun area was demolished, and tens of thousands of shekels designated to finance terrorism were taken.

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.

Friday, 28 November 2025 12:49 PM
