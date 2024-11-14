Iran's Use of Death Penalty Frequent, Unbounded

OPINION

The Global Repercussions of Iran's Human Rights Violations

Iran's extensive use of the death penalty has become a severe human rights issue, sparking global concern and diplomatic pressures.

With Iran responsible for 74% of all recorded executions globally in 2023, according to Amnesty International, this systematic approach to capital punishment has raised the alarm for numerous human rights organizations, Western governments, and the United Nations.

A Strategy of Suppression

The regime’s frequent executions underscore a calculated strategy aimed at controlling domestic dissent and staving off potential uprisings, particularly among youth and opposition groups.

Since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in 2024, Iran has intensified its repressive tactics. Within just three months, at least 214 prisoners have been executed, including political dissidents and ethnic minorities, revealing the government’s efforts to stifle any form of opposition.

According to reports, these executions, often carried out in public, serve as both a warning and a tool for psychological intimidation.

The trial of seven political prisoners on Oct. 6, 2024, epitomizes the system’s disregard for due process and its intent to eliminate perceived threats to the state.

Charged with "rebellion," these individuals endured months of harsh interrogations and torture before their court hearings in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court.

Such acts violate the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), particularly Article 6 on the right to life, Article 7 prohibiting torture, and Article 14, which mandates the right to a fair and public hearing by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal.

The NCRI has called for immediate international intervention to save these lives, stressing that Iran’s expedited trials lack transparency and fairness, contravening both the ICCPR and the Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary.

International Demands for Accountability

Calls for action have intensified from the United Nations, the European Union, and prominent human rights figures.

In a recent address, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, Prof. Javaid Rehman, reiterated that the regime’s practices — summary executions, torture, and persecution of opposition members — amount to crimes against humanity, as recognized by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Such actions breach customary international law, which holds that crimes against humanity are prosecutable and non-excusable by internal policies.

Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect, has urged that all diplomatic and economic relations with Iran be conditional on a cessation of executions.

As per Article 2 of the UN Convention Against Torture (CAT), to which Iran is a party, state-sanctioned torture, often employed in prisons like Evin to extract confessions or silence dissent, is strictly prohibited and non-derogable, even in states of emergency.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

The Iran regime’s approach to human rights is straining its geopolitical relationships. Western governments are facing mounting pressure to reconsider their diplomatic and trade relations with Tehran.

European nations, especially, are increasingly aligning with activists calling for policies that prioritize human rights and oppose repression in Iran. The regime’s history of exporting instability in the Mideast - supporting militant groups and opposing Western influence - has only fueled the demand for comprehensive and punitive measures against its leadership.

Moreover, the potential for compromised international trade relations looms large. Engaging in trade with a regime that flouts human rights norms poses significant ethical and legal risks for foreign investors and companies.

As nations weigh the benefits of economic engagement against the moral imperative to uphold human rights, the stakes are high.

Continuing to engage with Iran without stringent human rights conditions could legitimize its oppressive tactics and further entrench a system that thrives on violence and repression.

Many prominent political figures, Nobel laureates, and former heads of state have united under a common call to end executions and bring about a democratic transformation in Iran.

This coalition underscores the shifting international stance, viewing human rights violations as integral to global stability rather than as an internal issue.

In August 2024, former leaders and dignitaries reiterated their support for Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, envisioning an Iran that upholds democracy, gender equality, and an end to the death penalty.

The death penalty in Iran is more than a judicial tool; it is a fundamental part of the regime's apparatus for control and suppression.

As international awareness and advocacy intensify, the Iranian government faces a growing chorus of opposition globally.

A coordinated international response that conditions diplomatic relations on tangible human rights reforms could mark a pivotal shift.

As Rajavi and other advocates continue their push for a democratic Iran, the question remains: will the world’s powers stand firm in defense of human rights, or will diplomatic interests dilute the urgency of justice?

Serena Trivelloni is a journalist with years of experience working within Italian institutions as a press officer. After working with Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice Cosimo Ferri and Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, she is currently part of the Presidential Secretariat of the Chamber of Deputies with Hon. Roberto Giachetti. She covers politics, current affairs, investigative journalism, and culture for various media outlets.