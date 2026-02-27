Hungary, Slovakia Seek Probe Into Druzhba Pipeline Damage in Ukraine

Hungary and Slovakia agreed on Friday to set up a joint committee to investigate damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine, calling on Kyiv to grant it access and restart Russian oil flow.

Supplies via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia — the only European Union countries still importing Russian oil — were halted on Jan. 27, forcing both to seek alternative sources and draw on state reserves.

Ukraine, which wants Europe to stop buying Russian fuel, says the pipeline was damaged by a Russian drone strike and it is making repairs as fast as it can.

But Hungary and Slovakia blame Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the prolonged outage, in one of the biggest disputes between the neighbors since Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday that Kyiv stopped oil flow for political reasons, adding that he and Slovak counterpart Robert Fico agreed to create an "investigative committee to ascertain the state" of the pipeline.

"I call on President Zelenskyy to grant access to the committee and to provide the conditions necessary for its work," Orban said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

While the outage has not threatened domestic supply, Hungary and Slovakia have had to seek alternative sources and release crude from strategic reserves.

Hungarian oil company MOL, which also operates Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery, has ordered tankers carrying Saudi, Norwegian, Kazakh, Libyan, and Russian oil.

Fico, speaking at a separate news conference in Slovakia, said the countries would propose the committee to the European Commission, adding that he feared Brussels was prioritizing Ukraine's interests over those of EU members Slovakia and Hungary.

"We have a right to this oil," Fico said.

Hungary and Slovakia have long clashed with Kyiv over Russian energy supplies transiting Ukrainian territory and have opposed EU military aid for Ukraine.

The commission said earlier this week that Ukraine was ready to accelerate repairs to Druzhba. However, Zelenskyy said repairs could not be completed quickly.

Fico — who has warned of further countermeasures after Slovakia stopped emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine — was due to speak with Zelenskyy on Friday.

Orban, who faces an April election and has made the war a central campaign theme, on Thursday asked the European Council for a "fact-finding mission" to assess the damage, suggesting it could help unblock new EU funding for Ukraine.