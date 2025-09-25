WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hungary | orban | energy security | trump

Hungary's Orban Discusses Energy Security in Phone Call With Trump

Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:45 AM EDT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone call with President Donald Trump, discussing several issues including energy security in Central Europe, Hungary's foreign minister said late on Wednesday in a video on Facebook.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said that Hungary's energy supply cannot be guaranteed without Russian gas and oil imports.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone call with President Donald Trump, discussing several issues including energy security in Central Europe, Hungary's foreign minister said late on Wednesday in a video on Facebook. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, after...
hungary, orban, energy security, trump
71
2025-45-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved