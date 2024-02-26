×
Tags: houthis

US Military Says It Destroys Houthi Weapons

Monday, 26 February 2024 08:46 PM EST

 The U.S. military said on Monday it had destroyed three unmanned surface vessels and two anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The U.S. military's Central Command also said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it destroyed a aerial drone that was over the Red Sea. All the weapons "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," it said.

