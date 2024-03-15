US: Houthis Fired 3 Missiles From Yemen Toward Red Sea

Friday, 15 March 2024 09:25 PM EDT
The U.S. Central Command said Friday that Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the Red Sea.
It said there were no injuries or damage reported.
