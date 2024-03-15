×
Tags: houthis | missiles | yemen | red sea

US: Houthis Fired 3 Missiles From Yemen Toward Red Sea

Friday, 15 March 2024 09:25 PM EDT

The U.S. Central Command said Friday that Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the Red Sea.

It said there were no injuries or damage reported.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 15 March 2024 09:25 PM
